Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

