Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,725 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co cut its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after buying an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after acquiring an additional 102,862 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after acquiring an additional 29,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,976,000 after acquiring an additional 45,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total value of $2,807,431.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.64.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.48. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $251.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.38.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

