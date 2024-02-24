Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 2,710 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,828 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 48,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 141,285 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after buying an additional 8,682 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX opened at $95.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $108.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $376,258. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays reduced their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

