Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $373,000 Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lessened its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in DaVita were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth about $116,373,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 421.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,095,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,518,000 after purchasing an additional 885,195 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of DaVita by 226.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 659,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,592,000 after buying an additional 457,285 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,042,000 after buying an additional 339,051 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DaVita by 912.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 338,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,249,000 after buying an additional 304,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,814,986.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.73, for a total value of $1,362,438.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,814,986.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 29,488 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.81, for a total transaction of $3,532,957.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,515,279.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,937 shares of company stock valued at $8,025,656. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DaVita stock opened at $125.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $128.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.07.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 64.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

