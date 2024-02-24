Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Cuts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares in the company, valued at $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $92.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $113.14.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

