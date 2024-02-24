Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 11,190 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 164.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,001 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 11,190 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,086 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 34,102 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,291 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EA opened at $142.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $342,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,236.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 3,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $446,091.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at $626,362.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,531 shares of company stock worth $3,929,293 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.