Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.85 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 121.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 56.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of HSY opened at $193.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $178.82 and a 52-week high of $276.88.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 51.79% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.54, for a total transaction of $89,938.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,681.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,669 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America downgraded Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen downgraded Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays upped their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hershey

About Hershey

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.