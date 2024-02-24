Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of EL opened at $149.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.96.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.