Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 155.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Americold Realty Trust

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $170,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,909.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total value of $256,802.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $25.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.31 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.34.

Americold Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.73%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 243 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

