Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires 28,055 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 102.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,055 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $435,979,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $369,131,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

Southern Stock Up 0.6 %

Southern stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

