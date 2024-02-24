Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Hits New 52-Week High at $401.94

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $401.94 and last traded at $398.59, with a volume of 89983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $386.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.67.

Medpace Trading Up 2.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $316.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.54. The company has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $2,142,328.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,014,709.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.10, for a total transaction of $6,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,664,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,091,866.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $2,142,328.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,613,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,014,709.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,379 shares of company stock worth $55,537,224 over the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medpace

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

