Medifast (NYSE:MED) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Medifast’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Shares of Medifast stock opened at $40.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. Medifast has a one year low of $38.22 and a one year high of $114.65.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $191.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medifast will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,342,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 14,050 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medifast by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,686,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,397,000 after buying an additional 113,734 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

