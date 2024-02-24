McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 723,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.27% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $54,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 92,736.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,770,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,700,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth approximately $77,091,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 183.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 641,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,535,000 after purchasing an additional 415,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Consumer Edge lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

