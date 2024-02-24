McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $68.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.75.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

