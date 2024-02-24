Matthew Prince Sells 52,384 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $5,172,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,071.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, February 21st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.59, for a total transaction of $4,955,002.56.

On Monday, January 8th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $4,126,811.52.

On Friday, January 5th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total transaction of $4,023,091.20.

On Monday, December 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $4,154,051.20.

On Friday, December 1st, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $4,059,236.16.

Cloudflare stock opened at $98.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.53. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $73.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

