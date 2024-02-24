Matterport’s (MTTR) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MTTR. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Matterport in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Insider Activity

MTTR stock opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.41. Matterport has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total value of $65,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,188,556.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,238 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 259.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 431,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 311,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matterport by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,886,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,254,000 after purchasing an additional 503,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

