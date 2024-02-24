Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading 16.6% Higher After Dividend Announcement

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 16.6% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 118,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 493,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 116.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 43,287 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 11.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mativ in the third quarter valued at $2,659,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Mativ by 115.9% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

Further Reading

