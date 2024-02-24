Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Masonite International in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered Masonite International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a report on Monday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.89.

Shares of DOOR opened at $130.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $130.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.01.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.05). Masonite International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Masonite International will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Masonite International by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $707,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Masonite International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,183,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540 shares during the period.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

