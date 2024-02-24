Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to Issue $0.74 Quarterly Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share by the construction company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st.

Martin Marietta Materials has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Martin Marietta Materials has a payout ratio of 12.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to earn $23.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $548.68 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $317.94 and a 1-year high of $550.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $508.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $464.19. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 37.9% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.46.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

