Mariner LLC Sells 9,505 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Mariner LLC cut its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.15% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $12,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFUV opened at $38.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.38. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.56 and a fifty-two week high of $38.64.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

