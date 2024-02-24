Mariner LLC Sells 5,930 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $10,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,087,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926,555 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,787,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,536,000 after buying an additional 5,979,461 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,214,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,518,000 after buying an additional 50,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DG. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $140.40 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $222.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.85 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

