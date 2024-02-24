Mariner LLC Sells 15,901 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 589,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,901 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $14,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total value of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock valued at $159,500,516 in the last ninety days.

Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock opened at $27.87 on Friday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $28.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

