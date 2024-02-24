Mariner LLC Sells 10,017 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Mariner LLC cut its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,017 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,580,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XT stock opened at $58.68 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1 year low of $48.10 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day moving average of $55.14.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

