Mariner LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $14,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Prologis by 1.5% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Prologis by 4.4% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its position in Prologis by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 3,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PLD stock opened at $133.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $123.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.34.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 105.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.73.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

