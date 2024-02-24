Mariner LLC Raises Stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 924,626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.13% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $14,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $545,777,000 after buying an additional 46,367,119 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $16.66.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Plains All American Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.3175 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on PAA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

