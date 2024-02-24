Mariner LLC Purchases 535 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $11,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,659,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,315,556,000 after acquiring an additional 148,804 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 5,659,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,643,000 after acquiring an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,301,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,927,000 after purchasing an additional 205,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Moody’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,994,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,947,000 after purchasing an additional 914,530 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,867,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,050,000 after purchasing an additional 78,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $385.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $354.58. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Moody’s’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.95%.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

