Mariner LLC Purchases 14,405 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 14,405 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $12,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total value of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 284,228 shares of company stock worth $23,586,031. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $71.50 to $74.75 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on MU

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MU opened at $86.00 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.76 and a twelve month high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.