Mariner LLC Has $15.30 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the first quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 432.2% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $556.87 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $562.69. The stock has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $542.79 and its 200-day moving average is $517.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $557.00.

View Our Latest Report on ROP

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.