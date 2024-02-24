Mariner LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.35% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $15,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,304,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,129 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,666,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $15,194,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 833,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,073,000 after buying an additional 78,366 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.0% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 19,313 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.10. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $40.86 and a 1-year high of $45.70.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

