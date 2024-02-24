Mariner LLC Decreases Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Mariner LLC lessened its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $12,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,023,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BAH opened at $148.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $87.99 and a 52-week high of $149.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.81%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

