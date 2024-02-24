Mariner LLC Buys 25,658 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.01 and a twelve month high of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.