Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Marathon Oil Stock Performance
MRO stock opened at $23.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.22. Marathon Oil has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.56.
Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.19%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Marathon Oil declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Marathon Oil Company Profile
Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.
