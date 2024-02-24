Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.

Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

