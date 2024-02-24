Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 5th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th.
Main Street Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 77.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
Main Street Capital Price Performance
NYSE MAIN opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.30. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $36.48 and a 1 year high of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.80.
A number of research firms have issued reports on MAIN. B. Riley cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.
Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.
