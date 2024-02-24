Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MGY shares. Citigroup cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas Increases Dividend

MGY stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnolia Oil & Gas

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,647,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086,152 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,220,000 after purchasing an additional 168,670 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,720,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,651,000 after purchasing an additional 55,508 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,528,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,054,000 after purchasing an additional 354,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.