Macy’s (NYSE:M) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Macy’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an inline rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Macy’s Price Performance

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE M opened at $19.51 on Wednesday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1737 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 43,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Macy’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Macy’s by 1.6% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

