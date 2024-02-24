MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.70.

Several analysts have weighed in on MTSI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total transaction of $174,670.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,907 shares in the company, valued at $3,751,657.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $4,141,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,053 shares in the company, valued at $11,599,189.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 706,307 shares of company stock worth $59,093,406. 22.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,717,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,455,000 after acquiring an additional 101,938 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,739,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,511,000 after buying an additional 1,777,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,420,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,635,000 after purchasing an additional 153,759 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,128,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,053,000 after purchasing an additional 253,396 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $86.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.65. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.53 and a fifty-two week high of $96.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

