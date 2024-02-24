M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

M.D.C. Stock Performance

MDC opened at $62.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.55. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Institutional Trading of M.D.C.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in M.D.C. by 574.9% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 29,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,456 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in M.D.C. by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,643 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in M.D.C. by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,760 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in M.D.C. by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 394,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in M.D.C. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

