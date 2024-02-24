Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.87.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

