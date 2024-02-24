Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.39 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%.
Lundin Mining Price Performance
Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$10.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.09. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$7.35 and a twelve month high of C$11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.83.
Lundin Mining Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.
Featured Stories
