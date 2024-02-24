LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Sold by Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC

Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 65.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 119,740 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYTS. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth $33,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 580.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,364 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

LSI Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.41. 76,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,526. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.30.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.70 million. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

LSI Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.