LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $63,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $871,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,816,000 after acquiring an additional 378,414 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $246.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $228.62 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.05%.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Further Reading

