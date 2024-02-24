LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,716 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $451,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 746,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,249,000 after buying an additional 122,303 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24.7% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 213,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,312,000 after purchasing an additional 42,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 97,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $161.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.01. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $144.95 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.02 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 37.79% and a return on equity of 37.27%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.47%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

