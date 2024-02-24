LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.79% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $64,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,120,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,432,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,243,000 after acquiring an additional 27,030 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,640,000 after acquiring an additional 31,694 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $241.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.30. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $172.04 and a fifty-two week high of $242.96.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.