LPL Financial LLC Has $57.71 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 3.67% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $57,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 3,354 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,563,000. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 48,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SPIP opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $24.33 and a 12 month high of $26.74.

About SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.