LPL Financial LLC Has $54.95 Million Stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,261,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,489 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.32% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $54,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBND. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of FBND opened at $45.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

