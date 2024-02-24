LPL Financial LLC Has $53.48 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163,305 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,184 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $53,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 329,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,425.2% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 49,842 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 46,574 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,102 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,590,000. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UBER. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $1,556,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,350,380.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,314,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,004,465.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $78.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $81.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.33 and a 200-day moving average of $54.81. The company has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

