LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 604,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $56,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Markel Corp grew its position in 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,161,000 after buying an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 5.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of 3M by 17.6% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of 3M by 73.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.53. 3M has a 12 month low of $85.35 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The company has a market capitalization of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.82%.

MMM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $39,328.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

