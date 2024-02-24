Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 57.33 ($0.72).

A number of research firms recently commented on LLOY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.74) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, insider William Chalmers acquired 142,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($84,436.67). 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 45.50 ($0.57) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a one year high of GBX 52.94 ($0.67). The company has a market cap of £29.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 649.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 44.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 43.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,285.71%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

