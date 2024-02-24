Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (LOB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on March 12th

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th.

Live Oak Bancshares has a payout ratio of 4.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Live Oak Bancshares to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.1%.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Insider Transactions at Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.36 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOB. Amundi bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 82.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 326.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOB. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.