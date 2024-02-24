Litecoin Price Down 0.7% Over Last Week (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $69.77 or 0.00136543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and $264.29 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000167 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00008095 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000039 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Litecoin Profile
LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,240,881 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
