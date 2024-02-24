Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Stock Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $8.33.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,420 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 22,788 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Lipocine in the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 74,428 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Lipocine

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development for the delivery of drugs for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy (TRT) comprising testosterone undecanoate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.